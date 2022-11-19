Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) EVP Eric M. Kirsch Sells 28,400 Shares of Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $71.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.37.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,099,629,000 after buying an additional 352,873 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,933,000 after buying an additional 89,414 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,755,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,476,000 after buying an additional 192,480 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 16.5% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after buying an additional 715,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on Aflac in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.58.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

