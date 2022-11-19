AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) Trading Up 1%

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 10,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 142,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

AGM Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84.

Get AGM Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGM Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) by 103.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.16% of AGM Group worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

AGM Group Company Profile

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; FXSC, a retail-orientated online trading education website; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions. It also engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sales of technology hardware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.