AIA Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,064 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 72,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.88. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

