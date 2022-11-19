AIA Group Ltd Boosts Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 181.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,369,000 after acquiring an additional 959,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after purchasing an additional 803,134 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,020,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after buying an additional 217,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after buying an additional 155,848 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $4,911,107. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.74.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $276.98 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.09. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

