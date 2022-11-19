AIA Group Ltd Buys New Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 135.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 69.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EVRG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

