AIA Group Ltd Has $281,000 Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 35.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLOK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Ondrej Vlcek acquired 456,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the purchase, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,659,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

