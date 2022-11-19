AIA Group Ltd Has $434,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.3% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet Trading Down 3.7 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.61.

FTNT opened at $52.15 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average is $56.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

