AIA Group Ltd Reduces Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,484,000 after purchasing an additional 589,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,875,816,000 after acquiring an additional 349,470 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,171.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 205,748 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 837,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,134,000 after acquiring an additional 198,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,152,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,163,834,000 after acquiring an additional 195,172 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $161.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.36 and its 200 day moving average is $161.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

