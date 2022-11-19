AIA Group Ltd Sells 146,818 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

AIA Group Ltd cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 146,818 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 669.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643,966 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 199.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,215 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $78,705,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,690,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $69,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,755. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

