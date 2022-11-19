AIA Group Ltd Sells 15,170 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,170 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,788,000 after purchasing an additional 156,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after buying an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,147,000 after acquiring an additional 737,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,238,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,897,000 after acquiring an additional 100,912 shares during the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.53. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

