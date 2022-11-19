Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Reduced by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 0.7% of Financial Architects Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,637,608,000 after purchasing an additional 259,383 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,566,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,600,000 after buying an additional 139,061 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after buying an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,567,000 after buying an additional 321,693 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.48. 1,328,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,081. The firm has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.10. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $309.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

