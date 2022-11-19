Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for 0.9% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ABNB traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.77. 5,913,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,902,573. The firm has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.11. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $199.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $313,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 240,981 shares in the company, valued at $30,192,509.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $313,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 240,981 shares in the company, valued at $30,192,509.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 22,597 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $2,581,029.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,511,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 832,392 shares of company stock worth $94,246,752. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

