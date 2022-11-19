Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Akoya Biosciences from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.80.

NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.53. Akoya Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 22,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $295,362.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 632,893 shares in the company, valued at $8,423,805.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Akoya Biosciences news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $64,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 22,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $295,362.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 632,893 shares in the company, valued at $8,423,805.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,006 shares of company stock worth $556,231. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Akoya Biosciences by 44.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

