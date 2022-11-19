Alexander J. Lurie Sells 19,356 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 19,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $156,202.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,471,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Momentive Global Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MNTV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,438. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.51. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Momentive Global

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTV. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 27.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 35,480 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 7.6% during the first quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Momentive Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.79.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

Featured Stories

