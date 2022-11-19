Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $206.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BABA. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.51.

NYSE:BABA opened at $80.48 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $145.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.12 billion, a PE ratio of 201.21, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $3,018,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Alken Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

