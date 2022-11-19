Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Truist Financial

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BABA. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.51.

BABA stock opened at $80.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $145.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.86. The firm has a market cap of $213.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.21, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,363,357,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $442,656,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,150 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,144 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

