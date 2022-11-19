Alliance Global Partners Trims DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Target Price to $7.50

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $9.15 to $7.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.
DRIO has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lowered their price target on DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Aegis lowered their target price on DarioHealth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.
DarioHealth Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of DRIO opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. DarioHealth has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $17.05.
DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.
