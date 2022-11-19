Alliance Global Partners Trims DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Target Price to $7.50

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $9.15 to $7.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DRIO has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lowered their price target on DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Aegis lowered their target price on DarioHealth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of DRIO opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. DarioHealth has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $17.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 1,268.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

