Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a current ratio of 15.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.98. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

