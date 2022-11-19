Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,144 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 191,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.69.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.