Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,620,000 after purchasing an additional 179,055 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,945,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $397.78 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $379.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.64.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

