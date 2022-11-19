Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $916,000 Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 413.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKY. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $49.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average is $55.11.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

