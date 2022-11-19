Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Huntsman by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Huntsman by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Huntsman by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 94,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

NYSE:HUN opened at $27.41 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.31.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

