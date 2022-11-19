Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,886 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,782,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,152,405,000 after purchasing an additional 105,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 5.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $518,696,000 after purchasing an additional 102,460 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,841,000 after purchasing an additional 41,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Up 0.4 %

WSO stock opened at $275.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 63.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSO. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.