Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 66,183 Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 66,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Earthstone Energy Trading Down 4.8 %

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $531.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.82 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 30.55%. Research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 45,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $707,738.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 408,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,899.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Pincus (E&P) Xii L.P. Warburg sold 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $98,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,883,377 shares in the company, valued at $187,839,636.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 45,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $707,738.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 408,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,899.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,845,690 shares of company stock worth $99,905,738. 40.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Earthstone Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Featured Articles

