Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $817,295.76

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for $0.0857 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $85.70 million and approximately $817,295.76 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

