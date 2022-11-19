Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,764 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 362.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,236,081,000 after acquiring an additional 348,078 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,871.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,767,000 after acquiring an additional 345,148 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Alphabet by 1,909.2% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 337,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,874,000 after acquiring an additional 320,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,698.8% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 304,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,306,000 after purchasing an additional 287,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $97.80 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.21 and a 200-day moving average of $108.39.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.23.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

