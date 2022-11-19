Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ATUSF. TD Securities downgraded shares of Altius Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

Shares of ATUSF opened at $16.19 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51.

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altius Minerals

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

