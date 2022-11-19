Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ) Shares Down 0.7%

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.50 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 35.75 ($0.42). 50,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 93,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.42).

Amaroq Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 35.95.

Amaroq Minerals Company Profile

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Greenland. It holds interests in licenses covering an area of 7,615.85 square kilometers located in South Greenland. The company was formerly known as AEX Gold Inc and changed its name to Amaroq Minerals Ltd.

