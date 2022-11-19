Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Downgraded by Erste Group Bank

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.89.

Shares of AMZN traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.14. 72,082,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,524,359. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $85.87 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.38 billion, a PE ratio of 86.41, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.19.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,420 shares of company stock worth $12,769,879 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Amazon.com by 800.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Amazon.com by 28.0% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 36.1% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 49 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

