Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. Roth Capital currently has a $110.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ambarella from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.27.

Ambarella stock traded up $9.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,311. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.97 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.42. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $364,252.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 899,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,024,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $364,252.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 899,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,024,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $236,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,871,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $937,852 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 97.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,293,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,674,000 after purchasing an additional 638,557 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after buying an additional 626,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 820.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 518,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after buying an additional 461,871 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 127.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,920,000 after buying an additional 319,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

