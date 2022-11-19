American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,508 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 78.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

American Express Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $152.50 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.40. The stock has a market cap of $113.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

