American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,187 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $1,247,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of American Express by 3,133.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,371 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 19,741 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 4.4% in the second quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,463 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $152.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.40.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.