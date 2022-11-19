American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of American Tower worth $64,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in American Tower by 124.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 134,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,721,000 after buying an additional 74,405 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $2,892,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in American Tower by 5.6% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 8.2% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.7% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,360,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.81.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.47.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

