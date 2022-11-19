Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Raised to $300.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AMGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Amgen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.19.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $287.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.53. Amgen has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $153.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 40.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

