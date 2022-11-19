Amgen Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $112.42 Million (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Amgen token can now be bought for $1.14 or 0.00006778 BTC on major exchanges. Amgen has a market capitalization of $112.42 million and approximately $26,280.33 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Amgen has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Amgen

Amgen’s genesis date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.12895594 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $49,026.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

