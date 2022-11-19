Amp (AMP) Price Hits $0.0037

Amp (AMP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Amp has a total market capitalization of $132.56 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Amp has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Amp token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002665 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.22 or 0.07993419 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.84 or 0.00570310 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000244 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,939.88 or 0.29706548 BTC.
About Amp
Amp launched on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Amp
