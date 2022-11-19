Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Shares Up 5.9%

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.89 and last traded at $18.89. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

Separately, CLSA upgraded Ampol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20.

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

