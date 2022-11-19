Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Shares Up 5.9%

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.89 and last traded at $18.89. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, CLSA upgraded Ampol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.
Ampol Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20.
About Ampol
Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ampol (CTXAF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.