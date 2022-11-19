Analog Devices’ (ADI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $210.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $161.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.99. The company has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,820 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Analog Devices by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Analog Devices by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,440,000 after acquiring an additional 994,122 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,937,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

