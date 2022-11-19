Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Markel Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $267,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 97.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.2 %

ADI opened at $161.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $2,950,820 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.70.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

