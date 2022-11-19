Analysts Set Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT at $255.63

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $254.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of ILMN opened at $220.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Illumina has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $428.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.10.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Illumina by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,505 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Illumina by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,104 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

