Analysts Set Man Group Limited (LON:EMG) Price Target at GBX 287.67

Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 287.67 ($3.38).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Man Group from GBX 290 ($3.41) to GBX 270 ($3.17) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.29) price target on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Man Group from GBX 322 ($3.78) to GBX 313 ($3.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of Man Group stock opened at GBX 218.70 ($2.57) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.50. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.30 ($2.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 277 ($3.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 224.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 240.21.

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

