Analysts Set Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) PT at $91.63

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRFT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Perficient from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Perficient from $109.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet cut Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Perficient alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perficient

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 199,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $418,266,000 after purchasing an additional 189,974 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 429,965 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $47,335,000 after purchasing an additional 160,757 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,118,629 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $123,149,000 after purchasing an additional 159,959 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 697,225 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $76,757,000 after purchasing an additional 149,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Stock Performance

About Perficient

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.17. Perficient has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $149.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53.

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.