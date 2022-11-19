Analysts Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Target Price at C$99.47

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$99.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

TSE TD opened at C$89.42 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$77.27 and a 52 week high of C$109.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$162.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$86.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$87.07.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$10.93 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.9200008 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.85%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.