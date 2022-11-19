Analysts’ Upgrades for November 19th (AAON, AMPH, BGNE, CAPL, CTMX, EDR, FRGI, HIMX, HMC, ITI)

Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, November 19th:
AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Startek (NYSE:SRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
