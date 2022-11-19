Analysts’ Upgrades for November 19th (AAON, AMPH, BGNE, CAPL, CTMX, EDR, FRGI, HIMX, HMC, ITI)

Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, November 19th:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Startek (NYSE:SRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

