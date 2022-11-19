Andalas Energy and Power (LON:ADL) Trading Up 21.2%

Andalas Energy and Power PLC (LON:ADL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 21.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 820,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 8,958,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

Andalas Energy and Power Trading Up 21.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40.

About Andalas Energy and Power

Andalas Energy and Power PLC generates power from gas in Indonesia. It also explores for and produces oil and gas. The company was formerly known as CEB Resources PLC and changed its name to Andalas Energy and Power PLC in December 2015. Andalas Energy and Power PLC was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

