Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Director Buys C$19,400.00 in Stock

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) Director Daniel Marcel Legault acquired 40,000 shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 983,296 shares in the company, valued at C$476,898.56.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance

TSE ATE opened at C$0.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 14.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.47 and a twelve month high of C$0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Featured Stories

