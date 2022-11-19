Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 1,200.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,266 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.52% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 64,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

UCON traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $24.17. 374,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,911. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $26.49.

