Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,260 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 1.08% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,494,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 865,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,697,000 after purchasing an additional 92,125 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 797,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,298,000 after purchasing an additional 17,954 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 561,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,708,000 after purchasing an additional 44,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 389,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 97,478 shares during the last quarter.

RLY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $28.68. 129,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,113. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.57.

