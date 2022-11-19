Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,546 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $397.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,504,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425,000. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $379.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.64. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

