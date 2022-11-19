Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 284 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,530 shares of company stock worth $8,015,916 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $260.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,715,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,524. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.24 and its 200 day moving average is $264.33. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $189.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

